Andujar has been selected to travel with the Yankees as part of their taxi squad for the team's upcoming series against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Andujar was sent to the team's alternate training site Thursday, but he'll be with the Yankees for their weekend series against the Rays. Andujar would need to be moved back onto the active roster, however, to be eligible for game action.
