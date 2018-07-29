Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Knocks in one vs. Royals
Andujar went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's series finale against Kansas City.
Andujar extended New York's lead in the fourth inning after driving in a run on a single to center field. He continues to have a solid month of July, as he's batting .333 with five RBI over 23 games, though he's yet to homer after going deep seven times in June. Andujar is slashing .293/.325/.491 through 93 tilts in 2018.
