Andujar will serve as designated hitter and bat cleanup against the Red Sox on Sunday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Andujar was initially set to ride the bench for the regular season finale, but was a late addition as he replaced Giancarlo Stanton to give him an extra day of rest. The 23-year-old will have another opportunity to add to his .297/.329/.527 slash line and 27 home runs.