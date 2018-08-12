Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Launches game-winning homer
Andujar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of runs in Saturday's win over the Rangers.
The homer, Andujar's 17th of the season, gave the Yankees their winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. It's been an impressive campaign for the rookie third baseman, whose season line now sits at .296/.329/.511.
