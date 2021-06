Andujar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 11-5 win against the Angels.

It was Andujar's first extra-base hit since his previous homer June 9, and it was the first RBI he's collected since June 15. He's taken over the starting job in left field and is hitting .264/.293/.407 with six long balls, 11 RBI, and 18 runs through 41 games.