Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Learning new positions
Andujar (shoulder) will learn first base and left field this spring, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Andujar missed nearly the entirety of the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury which eventually required surgery. In the meantime, Gio Urshela emerged from obscurity to hit .314/.355/.534 as the team's primary third baseman. Andujar's .297/.328/.527 line from 2018 wasn't far off that mark, but it came with far worse defense than Urshela provided, so he'll enter the season second on the depth chart and will have to pick up at-bats at other positions if he's to play a significant role.
