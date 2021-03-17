Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Andujar (hand) was able to take part in some fielding drills Wednesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Andujar is not yet ready to rejoin the Yankees' spring lineup, but he's beginning to show some improvement in his condition after being diagnosed Monday with a muscle strain in his right hand. The injury likely takes Andujar out of the running for a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, but he never appeared likely to break camp with the big club.