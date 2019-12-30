Andujar (shoulder) is making good progress and is expected to be ready for spring training, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

A shoulder injury which eventually required surgery limited Andujar to 12 ineffective games last season. In his absence, Gio Urshela emerged to place a strong claim on the third base job. Andujar's bat is too good to waste, however, assuming he can get back to pre-injury form, so the Yankees will likely either trade him or try to find a way to give him regular at-bats.