Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Making progress
Andujar (shoulder) is making good progress and is expected to be ready for spring training, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.
A shoulder injury which eventually required surgery limited Andujar to 12 ineffective games last season. In his absence, Gio Urshela emerged to place a strong claim on the third base job. Andujar's bat is too good to waste, however, assuming he can get back to pre-injury form, so the Yankees will likely either trade him or try to find a way to give him regular at-bats.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: To resume throwing Monday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Month away from throwing•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Could be ready for spring training•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Elects season-ending surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...