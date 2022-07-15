Andujar was scratched from the lineup at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday due to a neck injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Andujar was returned to the minors in early July, and he's gone 5-for-18 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and three RBI over four games since then. It's not yet clear whether his neck issue will force him to spend time on the injured list.
