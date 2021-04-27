Andujar will get reps at first base at the team's alternate training site and could play the position for the big club while Luke Voit recovers from knee surgery, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Andujar was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and is ready to participate in games at the alternate site. New York has been going with DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford at first base while Voit is on the shelf, and the slugger remains weeks away from a return. That could give Andujar a chance to help at the position in the majors if he performs well at the alternate site. He has yet to log a game at first base in the majors, but he did work out there at times during summer camp in 2020.