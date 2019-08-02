Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Month away from throwing
Andujar (shoulder) expects to resume throwing in about a month, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Andujar's sophomore season wound up being a completely lost one, as he hit just .128 in 12 games before being shut down for season-ending shoulder surgery in mid-May. He believes he'll be ready for the start of spring training.
