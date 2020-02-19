Yankees' Miguel Andujar: 'No limitations' with shoulder
Andujar (shoulder) said Tuesday that he has "no limitations" for spring training, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.
Andujar is back to full strength after he was on the shelf for most of the 2019 season when he underwent surgery last May to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Once he completed his rehab process for the injury in December, Andujar turned his focus to working out at first base and left field, two positions (in addition to third base) where he's expected to see reps this spring as he attempts to find at-bats in a crowded Yankees lineup. Despite only being two years removed from an age-23 campaign in which he batted .297 and provided 27 homers, Andujar could be forced to settle for a part-time role when the Yankees have all their key position players available.
