Andujar (hand) isn't expected to get into game action any time soon, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Andujar hasn't gotten into a game since March 10th as he battles strained right hand. It looks as though he's running out of time to get up to speed by Opening Day and will likely open the year on the injured list.
