Andujar (wrist) was recently cleared to resume on-field defensive activity, but the Yankees aren't expected to activate him from the 10-day injured list until late July or early August, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Shortly after being placed on the IL on July 10, Andujar received a cortisone shot for his strained left wrist. The injection has apparently alleviated some of the pain, but Andujar is still awaiting clearance to swing a bat. The 26-year-old doesn't look like he'll be available for the Yankees at any point during their six-game week, and he'll probably require a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to being reinstated from the IL.