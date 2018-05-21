Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Not in lineup Monday
Andujar is not starting Monday against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The young third baseman has impressed everywhere besides the walk department so far this year, hitting .286/.296/.483 through 152 plate appearances. He has more homers (four) than walks (three). Neil Walker will start at third base for the first time this year in his absence.
