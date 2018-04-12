Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Not in Thursday's lineup
Andujar is out of the lineup against the Red Sox on Thursday.
Andujar will get a breather following six straight starts, which includes a pair of 0-for-4 games to start the series against Boston. Ronald Torreyes draws the assignment at the hot corner in his stead.
