Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Andujar is out of the lineup Wednesday at Seattle.
Andujar went 2-for-5 with a run scored Tuesday against the Mariners and will head to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Tim Locastro will start in left field in his place.
