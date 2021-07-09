Andujar (hand) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
There's been no further update from the Yankees on Andujar, who underwent an MRI to look into his left hand and wrist soreness. Tyler Wade is starting in left field and batting ninth Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Dealing with sore hand•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sitting first game Sunday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Launches sixth homer•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Raps out three hits Friday•