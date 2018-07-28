Andujar is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Kansas City.

Andujar will take a seat for the matinee while Neil Walker gets a start at third base. Since the beginning of the second half, Andujar has gone 12-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup for Game 2 on Saturday.

