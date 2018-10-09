Yankees' Miguel Andujar: On bench for Game 4
Andujar is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Andujar has committed 15 errors this season, so manager Aaron Boone will go with the surer glove in Neil Walker -- who also happens to be a switch hitter -- for Tuesday's potentially decisive contest. While the rookie struggled on defense this season, he hit .297/.328/.527 with 27 homers and 92 RBI through 149 games, so he'll be one of Boone's top options off the bench should an opportunity arise.
