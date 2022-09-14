site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-miguel-andujar-on-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Andujar isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Andujar started the last nine games and hit .242 with a homer, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Aaron Hicks will take his place in left field and bat ninth Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read