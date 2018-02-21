Andujar may be given more time to develop in the minors after the Yankees acquired utility man Brandon Drury, Jack Curry of YES network reports.

Prior to the Drury acquisition, Andujar looked like the favorite to start the season as the Yankees' third baseman, but that looks less likely now. General manager Brian Cashman called Drury the "strong favorite" to start at third. Andujar is just 22 and has only played in 58 games at the Triple-A level, so more development time makes some sense, though he did hit .317/.364/.502 in those 58 games, meaning perhaps he may not need all that much more seasoning. Even if Andujar starts the year in the minors, it likely won't take long before he earns a major-league role, especially since Drury is more of a role player and not someone good enough to block a potential star like Andujar for long.