Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Opening Day role less certain
Andujar may be given more time to develop in the minors after the Yankees acquired utility man Brandon Drury, Jack Curry of YES network reports.
Prior to the Drury acquisition, Andujar looked like the favorite to start the season as the Yankees' third baseman, but that looks less likely now. General manager Brian Cashman called Drury the "strong favorite" to start at third. Andujar is just 22 and has only played in 58 games at the Triple-A level, so more development time makes some sense, though he did hit .317/.364/.502 in those 58 games, meaning perhaps he may not need all that much more seasoning. Even if Andujar starts the year in the minors, it likely won't take long before he earns a major-league role, especially since Drury is more of a role player and not someone good enough to block a potential star like Andujar for long.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Could open year as starting third baseman•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Promoted to majors Saturday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Expecting September promotion•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Rejoins big club•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent back to minors•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...