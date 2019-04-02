Andujar is optimistic that his torn labrum could be treated by physical therapy and rehab, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

If Andujar does need surgery, he's expected to miss the entire season, so he'll first attempt another path. He'll ramp up his exercises over the next few weeks and see how the labrum responds, at which point the team will choose a way forward. DJ Lemahieu is expected to fill in at third base in his absence.