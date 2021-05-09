Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Andujar was called up by the Yankees on Friday and started in two of the last three games. However, he went hitless with a strikeout in nine at-bats and will now head back to the minors with Luke Voit (knee) expected to return Tuesday.
