Andujar (illness) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.

Andujar was unavailable Monday due to flu-like symptoms and will be held out of the lineup Tuesday as well. However, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com posted a video Tuesday morning of Andujar getting reps in at third base, so it seems like he's feeling better. We should see Andujar back in action in short order.

