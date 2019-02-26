Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Out of lineup against Phils
Andujar (illness) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Andujar was unavailable Monday due to flu-like symptoms and will be held out of the lineup Tuesday as well. However, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com posted a video Tuesday morning of Andujar getting reps in at third base, so it seems like he's feeling better. We should see Andujar back in action in short order.
