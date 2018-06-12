Andujar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Andujar will head to the bench for a breather following a string of eight straight starts in which the youngster hit a solid .444/.516/.926 with three homers and 10 RBI. He's now hitting a solid .310/.340/.552 through 53 games this season. Neil Walker will start at third base and hit seventh in this one.