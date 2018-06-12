Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Out of lineup Tuesday
Andujar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Andujar will head to the bench for a breather following a string of eight straight starts in which the youngster hit a solid .444/.516/.926 with three homers and 10 RBI. He's now hitting a solid .310/.340/.552 through 53 games this season. Neil Walker will start at third base and hit seventh in this one.
