Andujar (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 29.
The 26-year-old has been dealing with a muscle strain and nerve issue in his right hand since mid-March, and he recently experienced some soreness after throwing and hitting off a tee. Andujar will be eligible to be activated April 9 at Tampa Bay, but he may need additional time on the shelf without significant progress in his recovery over the next week.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Still managing hand soreness•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Not close to game action•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Makes progress in recovery•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Dealing with muscle strain•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Visit with hand specialist on tap•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Will play outfield this week•