Andujar (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 29.

The 26-year-old has been dealing with a muscle strain and nerve issue in his right hand since mid-March, and he recently experienced some soreness after throwing and hitting off a tee. Andujar will be eligible to be activated April 9 at Tampa Bay, but he may need additional time on the shelf without significant progress in his recovery over the next week.

