Andujar saw his first game action in left field during Wednesday's spring training game against the Nats, and made it through the game without any misplays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with a double at the plate.

Andujar's trial in the outfield takes on a greater bit of urgency now that Giancarlo Stanton is at risk of missing Opening Day and beyond with a calf injury. Andujar could split time in left field with Mike Tauchman, or just slide in at DH while Stanton is out.