Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Plays left field
Andujar saw his first game action in left field during Wednesday's spring training game against the Nats, and made it through the game without any misplays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with a double at the plate.
Andujar's trial in the outfield takes on a greater bit of urgency now that Giancarlo Stanton is at risk of missing Opening Day and beyond with a calf injury. Andujar could split time in left field with Mike Tauchman, or just slide in at DH while Stanton is out.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Homers in spring debut•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: 'No limitations' with shoulder•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Learning new positions•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Resumes throwing, fielding•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Making progress•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: To resume throwing Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...