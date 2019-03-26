Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Posts strong spring numbers
Andujar finished his Grapefruit League campaign with a .347/.373/.469 line.
Andujar managed just four extra-base hits in 18 games and walked just once, but he made excellent contact throughout the spring. With no direct threats to his starting role, the young third baseman should have an everyday job for most of the year, but it's possible one of Gleyber Torres, Troy Tulowitzki or Didi Gregorius slides over to the hot corner on occasion when Gregorius returns from Tommy John surgery midseason.
