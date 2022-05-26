Andujar went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one steal in Wednesday's victory over Baltimore.

Andujar opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth and proceeded to steal second base, forcing a throwing error from Adley Rutschman which resulted in another run. The 26-year-old was recalled Monday to replace Josh Donaldson (COVID-19) on the active roster, but the Yankees are expected to deploy Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and DJ LeMahieu as their everyday infielders, so Andujar will likely be limited to the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting appearance.