Andujar was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
With Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Andujar was the recipient of the open roster spot. The 27-year-old has had a strong start to his season in Triple-A, posting a .347/.396/.551 slash with three homers and six RBI in 49 at-bats. He'll look to impress while in the big-leagues the next few days.
