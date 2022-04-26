Andujar was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

With Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Andujar was the recipient of the open roster spot. The 27-year-old has had a strong start to his season in Triple-A, posting a .347/.396/.551 slash with three homers and six RBI in 49 at-bats. He'll look to impress while in the big-leagues the next few days.

