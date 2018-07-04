Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Receives breather
Andujar is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday.
Andujar will take a seat following 20 straight starts, during which he's hit .211/.241/.408 with four home runs and 10 RBI. In his place, Neil Walker will man the keystone and bat ninth.
