Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Records three hits, homer Sunday
Andujar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and two runs scored Sunday against the Royals.
Andujar hit his fourth home run of the season in the ninth inning, adding an exclamation point to the Yankees' offensive surge Sunday. It was his first home run since April 23, and improved his otherwise abysmal month of May, as he is now hitting just .254/.262/.271 in 59 at-bats for the month.
