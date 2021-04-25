Andujar (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the Yankees' alternate training site Sunday.

Andujar suffered a strained right hand in mid-March, but he's been facing live pitching at the team's alternate training site recently. Even though the 26-year-old is now healthy, he'll remain at the alternate camp but could be called up to serve in a depth role at some point in 2021.