Andujar (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the Yankees' alternate training site Sunday.
Andujar suffered a strained right hand in mid-March, but he's been facing live pitching at the team's alternate training site recently. Even though the 26-year-old is now healthy, he'll remain at the alternate camp but could be called up to serve in a depth role at some point in 2021.
