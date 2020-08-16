The Yankees recalled Andujar from their alternate training site Sunday.
DJ LeMahieu (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, becoming the third Yankees regular to get shut down with an injury in the past week. Even with LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (calf) all on the shelf, Andujar probably won't be guaranteed regular at-bats during his latest stint with the big club, unless manager Aaron Boone is willing to move Gio Urshela off third base. Instead, Andujar's best path to playing time likely comes at designated hitter, but even Mike Ford and Clint Frazier could represent Boone's preferred options at that spot.