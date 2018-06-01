Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Remains on bench Friday
Andujar is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Andujar will head to the bench for the second consecutive game with Neil Walker again starting at third base. The 23-year-old started the previous eight contests and has a .290/.310/.804 slash line and five home runs in 176 at-bats this season.
