Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Resting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Andujar isn't starting Friday against Milwaukee.
Andujar has gone 0-for-8 over his last two games, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Aaron Hicks is starting in left field and batting ninth.
