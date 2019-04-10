Andujar (shoulder) played catch Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

In what was his first throwing session since landing on the injured list at the beginning of April, Andujar threw 25 times from about 60 feet away and reported feeling better than expected afterwards. Assuming the 24-year-old checks out OK in the coming days, he'll throw some more and potentially hit in the cage Friday. Andujar remains without a timetable for his return but is on track to be re-evaluated later in April.

More News
Our Latest Stories