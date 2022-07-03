Andujar was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader.
Andujar started both ends of the twin bill and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. He will have to head down for the time being, but Andujar is making a case for an extended look elsewhere. He is batting .316/.362/.485 with seven homers in 45 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
