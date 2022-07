Andujar (neck) rejoined Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lineup for Saturday's 8-3 loss to Louisville, starting in left field while going 0-for-3 with a walk.

Andujar ended up missing just one game to a neck injury. Since being demoted to Triple-A on July 2, the 27-year-old has slashed .238/.273/.476 with a home run and two doubles in five games.