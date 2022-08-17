The Yankees optioned Andujar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Even while Aaron Hicks continues to struggle mightily at the plate and with Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles), Matt Carpenter (foot) and Harrison Bader (foot) all stuck on the injured list, Andujar wasn't able to gain any traction as a regular in the outfield or at designated hitter during his week-long stay in the big leagues. He'll head back to Triple-A after going 4-for-18 with eight strikeouts in five games during his abbreviated stint with the Yankees.