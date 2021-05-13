The Yankees recalled Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Andujar will be returning to the Yankees after shortstop Gleyber Torres (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Expect Andujar to serve as a right-handed option off the bench while he's up with the big club.
