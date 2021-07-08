site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Riding pine Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Andujar isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Andujar will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he went 2-for-5 with a run in Tuesday's series opener. Tim Locastro will start in left field and bat ninth.
