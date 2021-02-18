Andujar will get reps in the infield and outfield during spring training, but his overall role for the 2021 season has yet to be determined, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Manager Aaron Boone specified third base, first base and the outfield as positions Andujar will field during the spring, but there's no guarantee he'll make the Opening Day roster after spending much of last season at the team's alternate training site. Per Boone, Andujar's role could depend on opportunities that arise during the season, so it may take an injury for the 25-year-old to see his next big-league opportunity.