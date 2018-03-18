Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent back to minors
The Yankees optioned Andujar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Andujar was an early spring standout with four home runs in his first five games but had sputtered over the past two weeks, going just 5-for-28 (.178 average) with seven strikeouts in his subsequent nine appearances. Even if Andujar's bat hadn't slowed down as dramatically, he may have had a tough time cracking the Opening Day roster with the Yankees having acquired experienced infielders in Brandon Drury and Neil Walker since camp opened. Though he'll begin the year in the minors, Andujar doesn't look like he'll need much more development time after slashing .317/.364/.502 in 58 games with the Triple-A club a season ago. It wouldn't be surprising if the 23-year-old finished the campaign as the Yankees' everyday third baseman over the likes of Drury and fellow top prospect Gleyber Torres.
