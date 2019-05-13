Andujar (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

This was expected. Andujar is apparently still dealing with some shoulder issues, which the Yankees believe contributed to his struggles at the dish since returning from the injured list earlier in the month (3-for-34 during that stretch). The third baseman will undergo further testing in the coming days, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. Nestor Cortes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

