Andujar will act as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

With four outfielders on the disabled list already, utility man Tyler Wade may be forced to see more action in center field in the near future, prompting the team to bring Andujar aboard as an extra bat off the bench. After showcasing some impressive power during spring training, Andujar will enter the lineup right away and could stick as short-term starter until at least Thursday, when the first of the Yankees' injured outfielders, Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) is on track to come off the DL.