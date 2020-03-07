Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Shaky debut at first base
Andujar committed a third-inning error in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against Detroit.
The miscue was a blatant drop on a good throw from third baseman Gio Urshela. Andujar is clearly still getting adjusted to the position, though he is expected to spend most of the remainder of spring working at third base and left field, per Randy Miller of NJ.com. With Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib) out for the foreseeable future, Andujar 's best bath to playing time is in the outfield.
