Manager Aaron Boone said he expects Andujar (hand) to face live pitching at the Yankees' alternate site in the near future, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Andujar has taken a small step forward in his recovery from a right hand strain in the past week, advancing from hitting off a tee to taking on-field batting practice against soft-toss pitching. He's also been cleared to resume some throwing drills, so his ability to successfully handle live pitching may be the final hurdle he needs to clear before being ready to play in simulated games at the alternate site. Andujar is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when the affiliate begins its season in May.