Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Andujar started the last eight games and went 11-for-34 with two home runs and five doubles in 36 plate appearances. Neil Walker grabs the start at third base and bats eighth as the rookie finishes the regular season with a .297/.329/.527 slash line with 27 home runs and 46 doubles, although he could still come off the bench Sunday.